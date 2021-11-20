State Street Corp Purchases 34,715 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,715 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.29% of Koppers worth $22,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Koppers by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Koppers by 12.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 2,570.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 7.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koppers alerts:

KOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Koppers stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $689.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.30. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $39.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average of $32.55.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.97 million. Koppers had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.