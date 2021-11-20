State Street Corp Purchases 64,898 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.35% of Ducommun worth $21,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ducommun by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Ducommun during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Ducommun by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Ducommun by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.49. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.28 and a 1-year high of $65.40. The company has a market cap of $547.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.77 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $126,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $76,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

