State Street Corp Purchases 91,074 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

State Street Corp grew its position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 837,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,074 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.84% of BRP Group worth $22,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in BRP Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,768,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,678,000 after acquiring an additional 177,728 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BRP Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BRP Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,265,000 after acquiring an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in BRP Group by 93.0% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,969,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,498,000 after acquiring an additional 949,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in BRP Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,005,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,791,000 after acquiring an additional 136,847 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRP. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average of $31.44. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BRP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $45.36.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay A. Cohen purchased 2,800 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,614 shares in the company, valued at $110,227. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

