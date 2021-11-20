State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) by 2,055.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,876,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,511,464 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.85% of Ideanomics worth $22,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDEX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,859,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Ideanomics by 408.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,808,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,604,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ideanomics by 1,197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,660,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,511 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,211,000. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ideanomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:IDEX opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $867.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of -0.42. Ideanomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $5.53.

In other news, Chairman Shane Mcmahon sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

