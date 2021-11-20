State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 776,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,753 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.09% of Premier Financial worth $22,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFC. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Premier Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $32.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 40.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $97,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

