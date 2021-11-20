State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

State Street Corp increased its position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 213,577 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.24% of Aspen Aerogels worth $22,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 61,608 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 435.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 51,779 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $844,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,569,651.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,657 shares of company stock worth $6,195,344. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.58 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average is $37.33. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $64.37.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

