State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,070 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.26% of CAI International worth $21,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAI. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAI International in the 2nd quarter worth $71,231,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of CAI International in the 2nd quarter worth $49,906,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAI International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,873,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of CAI International in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,040,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAI International in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,428,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

CAI International stock opened at $55.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. CAI International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $56.22.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.85. CAI International had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 24.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CAI International, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. CAI International’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

