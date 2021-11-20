State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,976 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,392 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.63% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $22,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 50,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 48.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYBT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $330,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $104,510.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,335 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYBT opened at $64.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $67.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 29.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

