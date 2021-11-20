State Street Corp Sells 126,694 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 126,694 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.34% of Textainer Group worth $22,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Shares of TGH stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $41.24.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $195.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.43 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGH. TheStreet raised shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Textainer Group Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.