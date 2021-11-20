StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 667,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.70% of StepStone Group worth $23,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 109.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 79.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 30.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period.

NASDAQ STEP opened at $47.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.35. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.63.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.32 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

In other StepStone Group news, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,330,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $68,951,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Johnny D. Randel sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $93,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,719,332 shares of company stock valued at $86,540,393. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

