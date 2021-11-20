Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,466 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.05% of Stericycle worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,058,000 after buying an additional 24,837 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,021,000 after buying an additional 16,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,091,000 after buying an additional 188,811 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,078,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,136,000 after buying an additional 294,511 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $60.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.33. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.65 and a 52-week high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

SRCL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

