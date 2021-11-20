Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for November, 20th (NICE, NMG, NREF, ONDS, OPHLF, OPT, OXINF, PDYPY, PECO, PRRFY)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, November 20th:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. is developing advanced carbon-neutral graphite-based material solutions for lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. is based in MONTREAL. “

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is based in DALLAS. “

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ondas Holdings Inc. is a developer of private licensed wireless data networks for mission-critical industrial markets, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc. It serves utilities, oil and gas, transportation and government entities. Ondas Holdings Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, United States. “

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ono Pharmaceuticals produces, purchases and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents focusing primarily on prescription pharmaceuticals. “

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Opthea Limited is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease principally in Australia. Opthea Limited is based in South Yarra, Australia. “

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oxford Instruments plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of high technology tools and systems. Its operating segment includes Nanotechnology Tools, Industrial Products and Service. Nanotechnology Tools segment includes high technology tools to characterize, analyze, manipulate and fabricate at a nano scale. Industrial Products segment develops and manufactures tools and components for industrial applications. Service segment deals with knowledgeable support services, training and refurbishment. Oxford Instruments plc is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Flutter Entertainment PLC is involved in bookmaking business. Its brands portfolio consists of Betfair, Paddy Power, Sportsbet, TVG and FanDuel. Flutter Entertainment PLC, formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc, is based in DUBLIN, Ireland. “

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is based in CINCINNATI. “

Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Premier Foods plc, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of food and beverage products in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The Company operates in three divisions: Grocery, Hovis and Chilled. Grocery division is comprised of cakes, soups, vegetables, stocks, gravies, spreads, desserts. Hovis segment is comprised of wrapped bread, morning goods, and frozen part-baked products. The chilled segment is comprised of chilled and frozen meat-free products and chilled ready meal. The top brands offered by the company include: Hovis, Mr. Kipling, Quorn, Sharwoods, Cadbury, Bisto, Branston, Ambrosia, Loyd Grossman and Batchelors. Premier Foods plc is headquartered in St Albans, the United Kingdom. “

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Quest Resource Holding Corporation is an environmental consulting and management company. It offers programs for recycling motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, expired food products, glass, cardboards, paper, metals, plastic oil bottles, hazardous materials, high density polyethylene plastics, organics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated medical waste, electronics, parts cleaners, used absorbents and solid waste; industrial cleaning services; landfill diversion services; equipment and installation services; environmental certification services and sustainability programs. The company serves fleet, manufacturing, hospital, retailer and commercial property industries as well as universities. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in Frisco, Texas. “

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

