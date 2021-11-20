Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 21,482 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,233% compared to the average daily volume of 1,611 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ DGLY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.43. 22,548,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,161,736. The stock has a market cap of $74.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. Digital Ally has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Digital Ally had a net margin of 145.30% and a return on equity of 52.02%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Digital Ally from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Ally during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Digital Ally during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Digital Ally by 1,203.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 24,065 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Digital Ally by 30.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Ally by 349.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 44,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

