StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STNE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

StoneCo stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.57. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 2.25.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth $685,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth $1,661,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

