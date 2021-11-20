StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.88.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on STNE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.
StoneCo stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.57. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 2.25.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth $685,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth $1,661,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.
About StoneCo
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.