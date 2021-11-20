Storj Price Tops $2.11 on Major Exchanges (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Storj has a market capitalization of $743.05 million and $467.45 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.11 or 0.00003539 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00047250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.20 or 0.00221307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00089157 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Storj Coin Profile

Storj is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 351,431,757 coins. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official website is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

