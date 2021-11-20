StormX (STMX) Price Hits $0.0304 on Major Exchanges

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last week, StormX has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. StormX has a market cap of $303.75 million and $21.97 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StormX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00048059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.54 or 0.00219359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00088308 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

StormX Profile

StormX (STMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

Buying and Selling StormX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

