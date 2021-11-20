Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Stock Position Decreased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,104 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Strategic Education worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 898,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $68,305,000 after acquiring an additional 44,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,511,000 after acquiring an additional 22,689 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 33.4% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 568,396 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,232,000 after purchasing an additional 142,334 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,915 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,927,000 after purchasing an additional 22,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,703 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,791,000 after purchasing an additional 21,566 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $579,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $57.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.34 and a 1 year high of $100.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is 146.34%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STRA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

