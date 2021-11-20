SUKU (SUKU) Hits Market Cap of $95.66 Million

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. SUKU has a market cap of $95.66 million and $4.66 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SUKU has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One SUKU coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001367 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00047786 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.43 or 0.00220394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00089068 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

