Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Summit Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 54.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Summit Financial Group has a payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Summit Financial Group to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Summit Financial Group stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $349.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.45. Summit Financial Group has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.83%. Equities analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SMMF shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

