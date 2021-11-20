Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.33.

SUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:SUI opened at $196.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.79, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $137.43 and a 1-year high of $209.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at $16,162,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 25.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 52.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

