Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III (NYSE:STRE) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) traded up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 54,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Athanor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 115.6% during the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III in the third quarter worth $2,443,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 20.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,724,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

