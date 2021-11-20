Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.59.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of SGY stock opened at C$4.25 on Friday. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.46. The stock has a market cap of C$354.45 million and a P/E ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.86.

In other Surge Energy news, Director Robert Allen Leach purchased 124,852 shares of Surge Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$557,039.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 364,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,626,378.12.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

