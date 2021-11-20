Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.60.

SVNLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 121 to SEK 118 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, SEB Equities cut shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

OTCMKTS:SVNLY opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.96. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $6.89.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

