SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the October 14th total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 1,142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,921,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,923 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,874,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,598 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $13,576,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 774,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 169,105 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $7,472,000.

Get SVF Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SVFA opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. SVF Investment has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.