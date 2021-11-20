Swerve Trading Down 6.6% This Week (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 20th. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Swerve has a total market cap of $8.51 million and $5.13 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00000912 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00047250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.20 or 0.00221307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00089157 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 17,810,764 coins and its circulating supply is 15,629,281 coins. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

