Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,252,654 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,676.57 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,402.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,397.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,137.12.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

