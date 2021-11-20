Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Grows Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Altria Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 111,161 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Altria Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 116,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average is $47.95. The company has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

