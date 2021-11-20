Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $98.42 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The company has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.55%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.