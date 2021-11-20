Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 2,626 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,916 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.0% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABT opened at $126.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.87 and a 200 day moving average of $120.51. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.32 and a 1 year high of $131.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,783 shares of company stock valued at $23,066,012 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

