Synectics (LON:SNX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $121.22

Synectics plc (LON:SNX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.22 ($1.58) and traded as high as GBX 121.76 ($1.59). Synectics shares last traded at GBX 121.76 ($1.59), with a volume of 10,726 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Synectics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The firm has a market cap of £21.67 million and a PE ratio of -6.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 111.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 121.22.

In other news, insider David Bedford purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £5,250 ($6,859.16).

Synectics Company Profile (LON:SNX)

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.