SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock Position Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of SYNNEX worth $17,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,586,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $723,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,080,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,557,000 after purchasing an additional 90,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 13.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 281,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,331,000 after buying an additional 32,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $113.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $61.17 and a 12 month high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 8.49%.

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $164,559.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,324,406.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,857 shares of company stock valued at $540,253 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

