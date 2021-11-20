Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,649 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,165,000 after purchasing an additional 430,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,089,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,204,000 after acquiring an additional 574,442 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 32.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,715,000 after acquiring an additional 174,722 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,929,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,295,000 after acquiring an additional 320,908 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.19. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.90 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

