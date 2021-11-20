T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Short Interest Down 24.0% in October

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,700,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the October 14th total of 15,390,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $115.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $114.36 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.57 and a 200 day moving average of $134.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after buying an additional 13,677,347 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after buying an additional 9,195,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $589,225,000 after buying an additional 2,911,738 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,306,370,000 after buying an additional 2,682,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after buying an additional 2,583,063 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.05.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

