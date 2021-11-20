Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO) vs. Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Critical Comparison

Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO) and Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tamino Minerals and Coupa Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tamino Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Coupa Software 1 7 12 1 2.62

Coupa Software has a consensus price target of $297.53, suggesting a potential upside of 39.76%. Given Coupa Software’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coupa Software is more favorable than Tamino Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Tamino Minerals and Coupa Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A Coupa Software -48.86% -17.63% -5.20%

Risk & Volatility

Tamino Minerals has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coupa Software has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tamino Minerals and Coupa Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coupa Software $541.64 million 29.11 -$180.12 million ($4.35) -48.94

Tamino Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coupa Software.

Summary

Coupa Software beats Tamino Minerals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tamino Minerals

Tamino Minerals, Inc. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and mining precious metals deposits in Mexico. The company was founded in July 1992 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Canada.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc. engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

