TE-FOOD Price Tops $0.0568 on Major Exchanges (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 20th. One TE-FOOD coin can now be bought for about $0.0568 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TE-FOOD has a market capitalization of $32.31 million and approximately $474,918.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TE-FOOD has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00048360 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00218762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00088773 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TE-FOOD Profile

TE-FOOD (CRYPTO:TONE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

