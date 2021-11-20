Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,094,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 671,201 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Tellurian worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tellurian by 8.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Tellurian by 18.4% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Tellurian by 9.6% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 57,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Tellurian by 2.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 253,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tellurian by 4.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tellurian alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

In other Tellurian news, Director James Donald Bennett purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

TELL stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 2.43. Tellurian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.21 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.