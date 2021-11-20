Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNABY) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS: TNABY) is one of 80 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Tenaga Nasional Berhad to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s peers have a beta of 0.43, indicating that their average stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

62.8% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Berhad and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaga Nasional Berhad N/A N/A N/A Tenaga Nasional Berhad Competitors -12.12% 8.11% 2.14%

Dividends

Tenaga Nasional Berhad pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Tenaga Nasional Berhad pays out 72.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 82.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Tenaga Nasional Berhad is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaga Nasional Berhad 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tenaga Nasional Berhad Competitors 854 3985 3336 93 2.32

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 9.82%. Given Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tenaga Nasional Berhad has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Berhad and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaga Nasional Berhad $12.30 billion $1.09 billion 17.83 Tenaga Nasional Berhad Competitors $7.65 billion $558.89 million 9.82

Tenaga Nasional Berhad has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Tenaga Nasional Berhad is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Tenaga Nasional Berhad peers beat Tenaga Nasional Berhad on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

Tenaga Nasional Bhd. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It offers its products and services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

