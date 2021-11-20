TENT (TENT) Trading Up 32% Over Last Week

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 20th. TENT has a total market cap of $893,166.73 and $141,918.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded 32% higher against the US dollar. One TENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.07 or 0.00306718 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.20 or 0.00160366 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.60 or 0.00100408 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003385 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004392 BTC.

About TENT

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TENT is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

