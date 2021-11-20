TerraCredit (CREDIT) Market Capitalization Achieves $360,577.46

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $360,577.46 and approximately $56,463.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraCredit coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraCredit has traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About TerraCredit

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

