Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $759.50.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA opened at $1,137.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $917.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $749.33. Tesla has a 1 year low of $489.06 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 367.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,446,860 shares of company stock worth $2,640,343,789 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.