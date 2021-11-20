TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Short Interest Update

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the October 14th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TESS stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $51.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.07. TESSCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director J Timothy Bryan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $1,524,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TESS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 268.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.