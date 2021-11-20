Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,307 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 153,814 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.50% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $16,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 746.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 33,678 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,190,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $58.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCBI. Wedbush lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Hovde Group lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.28.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James H. Browning bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.56 per share, with a total value of $59,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 43,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,262 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

