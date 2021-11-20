TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.28.

A number of research firms have commented on TFII. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $108.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.25. TFI International has a twelve month low of $49.58 and a twelve month high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TFI International will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.31%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in TFI International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the third quarter worth $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the third quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in TFI International during the second quarter worth $694,000. 56.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

