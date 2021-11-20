The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,543 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of AZEK worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 27.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 517,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In related news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $773,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.63. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -515.06 and a beta of 1.50. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.50 million. AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

