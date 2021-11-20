The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,218 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.24% of Children’s Place worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Children’s Place during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Children’s Place during the second quarter worth about $192,000.

Children’s Place stock opened at $103.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.06 and a 12-month high of $113.50.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLCE. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

