The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stock Position Lowered by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,218 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.24% of Children’s Place worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLCE opened at $103.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.97 and its 200-day moving average is $89.47. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.06 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.89. Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The company had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLCE shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

