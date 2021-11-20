The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,215 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

KO opened at $55.13 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $238.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,170 shares of company stock worth $4,135,496. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.