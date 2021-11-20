The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $747.76 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will announce $747.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $749.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $745.50 million. Cooper Companies posted sales of $681.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.23.

COO stock opened at $405.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $324.34 and a one year high of $463.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $419.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In other Cooper Companies news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,387 shares of company stock valued at $35,732,390. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $342,318,000 after purchasing an additional 288,394 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 80,676 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $990,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

