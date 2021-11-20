The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 217,800 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the October 14th total of 276,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DSGX. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $89.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 108.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.41 and its 200-day moving average is $73.84. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $55.34 and a 52 week high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 18.76%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

