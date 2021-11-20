The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 273.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 24,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.02. The company had a trading volume of 192,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,655. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $111.09 and a one year high of $143.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.55 and a 200 day moving average of $135.34.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.56%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

